The Department for Enterprise is organising a series events for young professionals in the island.
DfE agency Locate Isle of Man, in collaboration with island firm PwC Isle of Man, is encouraging individuals who have remained, relocated or returned to the island, to register for their ‘2025 Relocation and Young Professional Connection’ events.
They are designed to help individuals to settle in, make new friends and feel part of the community.
The ‘Connection’ events, the next of which takes place on June 27 at the Railway Pub in Douglas, are all about bringing young professionals together every other month.
The ‘Relocation’ event series offers people an opportunity to meet others in similar situations, and start building their social and professional networks. With a range of activities, from scenic walks to wine tasting, the events are open to everyone, many of which are family friendly. The first of these takes place at the Cosy Nook in Port Erin on the evening of Saturday, July 5.
Political member for Locate Isle of Man, Ann Corlett MHK, said: ‘We know that relocating or returning to the island can at times be isolating, and these events are critical in ensuring that individuals feel part of the community from day one. By offering an opportunity to meet and connect, we are helping people to build relationships, which makes the transition to island life, smoother and more enjoyable.’
Janet Donnelly, chief people officer from PwC Isle of Man, added: ‘We are excited to sponsor the 2025 event programme.
‘As a local employer with a diverse workforce, including new hires from international locations and early career opportunities for school and college leavers and graduates, we see the benefits these events bring to our community.
‘We support our people in transitioning to island life and recognise the importance of building early career relationships for our young professionals.’