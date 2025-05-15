Two women have been chosen as the new chair and vice-chair of Port Erin Commissioners for the very first time.
Hannah Mackenzie and Barbara Guy were elected to the roles at the local authority’s annual general meeting recently, and will hold the positions for the next year.
Mrs Mackenzie, who has served on the board since 2021, said they both have a ‘care’ and a ‘passion’ for the village and hope to keep it moving forward.
She added that being chosen shows Port Erin is ‘evolving’.
Meanwhile, Mrs Guy, who has served on the board since 2016, will also remain as the local authority’s representative on the Port Erin Traders Association Committee.
Gerry Callister, Gary Chambers, Barbara Guy, Hannah Mackenzie, Hugo Mackenzie and Marc Morely were all also selected to serve on the board, with a by-election required for the seventh and final seat.
Talking about the appointment, Hannah said: ‘I think it’s good and positive!
‘Both myself and Barbara have enough experience between us to push the village in a continuing forward motion and get things done to make it the best it's ever been.
‘As well as having experience on the board, we're both long-standing Port Erin residents. We both love and have family in Port Erin, and I think that is ultimately what stands us in the best stead - we have a care and a passion for the village.
‘I think it really does show that women have just as much to say and have a lot to bring to the table.’
Hannah will take on the role after the retirement of Godfrey Egee, who was chair of the commissioners for six successive years.
‘He’s been a fantastic chair and a brilliant advocate for Port Erin,’ Hannah added.
‘He's given it his all, and I totally understand and appreciate his decision to spend more time looking after himself and his family.’