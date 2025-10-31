Douglas-based aviation services firm Aerotech International is marking its 20th anniversary this year as it continues to expand its global operations.
Founded in 2005 by Martin and Jayne Sanderson, the company has grown from a small start-up into a business supporting aircraft lessors, banks and airlines around the world. It now works with a network of more than 180 independent consultants and associates.
The Sandersons stepped back from day-to-day management in 2022, with leadership passing to managing director Neil Ferns and operational director Lisa Crellin.
Mr Ferns, who began his career as an apprentice engineer with Manx Airlines before working for Ryanair, British Airways and the Isle of Man Aircraft Registry, said: ‘Our edge lies in technical expertise combined with a relationship-driven approach. We stay proactive and responsive to clients’ changing demands.’
Ms Crellin, who has a background in finance and operations, said the Douglas-based team provides seamless global support. ‘Our compact island team delivers worldwide service and has earned trust from major aviation clients,’ she said.
The firm manages up to 100 live projects at any one time, covering pre-purchase inspections, heavy maintenance oversight and aircraft repossessions. Its client list includes major operators such as American Airlines, British Airways, EasyJet, Emirates, Etihad, Jet2 and Virgin Atlantic.
Recent projects have included overseeing a client’s purchase of 38 aircraft from Etihad Airways and managing passenger-to-freighter conversions for Amazon, DHL and FedEx. The company is also involved in a current repossession project covering 26 Airbus A320 aircraft for a US-based client.
Aerotech is a leading user of the Isle of Man Aircraft Registry, known as the ‘M’ Register, having registered 64 aircraft to date, with nine more planned for 2025 and 2026.
Mr Ferns said: ‘We’re proud ambassadors for the Island and the Registry. We pioneered transitional aircraft registrations in 2009 and remote surveys during Covid, helping promote the “M” Register’s advantages to airlines between leases.’