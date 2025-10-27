She marked the significant milestone alongside the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, Lady Lorimer and the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan.
Children from Kirk Michael Primary School were also in attendance to perform some popular classics such as ‘Laxey Wheel’ alongside a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’.
Anne was born in Douglas on October 24 1925 - the same year that F. Scott Fitzgerald published his seminal novel The Great Gatsby - and moved to Kirk Michael as a small child.
She attended Kirk Michael Primary and Junior School and won a scholarship to Ramsey Grammer. She wanted to study to be a PE teacher in the UK but college was full and due to the Second World War, she was unable to pursue that career.
She lived in Kirk Michael until her marriage, when she moved to Onchan, and later became a librarian in Douglas, eventually becoming head librarian at Onchan Library.
In the later stages of her life she returned to Kirk Michael, residing at Cannan Court, until she moved to Reayrt Ny Baie to be looked after at the age of 97.
She was then subsequently moved to the new Summerhill View care home, which was opened in late 2024.
Claire Lindsay, a care worker at Summerhill View, said: ‘Anne is very strong willed, determined and she knows what she wants.
‘The celebrations for her birthday have been so nice, and she’s been counting down the days for weeks.
‘She was up since 2am clock-watching [on the morning of her birthday]. She didn’t know any of the day’s events were happening, so that was a nice surprise for her.’