Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Hop tu Naa (fundraising for Rebecca House) party with DJ Pete Dunn at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas.

- Penthouse Dive at the Railway, Douglas.

- Darren Ninjafingers Millar at the Pinewood, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Mines Tavern, Laxey, 8pm.

- Martin Family Band and Mike & Ian at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 9pm.

- Chris Sullivan sax sessions at Encore Bar and Brasserie, Douglas, 9pm.

- Degsy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

- Mettalic-Her at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Awesome Party Band at the Creek, Peel, 9:30pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 9:30pm to 11:30pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Harvey Mushman at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Saturday

- Laxey Glen Festival from 10am to 11:30pm.

- Colin Bankes-Jones at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- DJ Degsy’s Halloween Party at the Union, Castletown.

- Toby Higgins at the Creek, Peel.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Brian Brough sings Radiohead at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- That Kelly Bird at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Jamie Wylde at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.

- Jester’s Dead at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Commie, Ramsey, 9:30pm.

- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 3pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Andy North and Adam Denard, with Nigel Brown at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.

- Dave Holland Piano Sessions at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 7pm.

- Riffs Open Mic at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.

