Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Hop tu Naa (fundraising for Rebecca House) party with DJ Pete Dunn at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at the Railway, Douglas.
- Darren Ninjafingers Millar at the Pinewood, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Mines Tavern, Laxey, 8pm.
- Martin Family Band and Mike & Ian at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- Chris Sullivan sax sessions at Encore Bar and Brasserie, Douglas, 9pm.
- Degsy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Mettalic-Her at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at the Creek, Peel, 9:30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 9:30pm to 11:30pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday
- Laxey Glen Festival from 10am to 11:30pm.
- Colin Bankes-Jones at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- DJ Degsy’s Halloween Party at the Union, Castletown.
- Toby Higgins at the Creek, Peel.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Brian Brough sings Radiohead at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- That Kelly Bird at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Jamie Wylde at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Jester’s Dead at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Commie, Ramsey, 9:30pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 3pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Andy North and Adam Denard, with Nigel Brown at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Dave Holland Piano Sessions at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 7pm.
- Riffs Open Mic at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Calling all artists, authors, and musicians! If you have creative work to showcase or an event to promote, we’d love to feature it in Island Life in the Manx Independent.