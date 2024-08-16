Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management Isle of Man investment director Alex Toohey has been shortlisted in the Citywealth Investment Manager of the Year award.
Alex is one of six in his category to be recognised for their work and he is excited and honoured to have made the shortlist.
He said: ‘I consider it a privilege to be on the shortlist among such reputable professionals in the wealth management industry.
‘Canaccord has developed a culture whereby they not only recognise and encourage individual career development, but also make you feel valued as part of a greater team with common goals.
‘It’s this support and company ethos that has allowed me to grow and thrive during my time with the firm.’
Isle of Man and Channel Island companies and individuals feature strongly among the shortlisted nominees for the Citywealth International Financial Centre Awards 2025.
The prestigious awards are now in their 15th year and recognise the excellence of companies and individuals in international financial centres.
Commenting on Alex’s nomination, head of wealth management in the Isle of Man Tom Richards said: ‘Alex has come a long way since he joined us as a trainee investment manager in 2013 and this honour is well-deserved.
‘He’s a great example of someone who’s adopted the company’s “can-do” attitude, and we wish him every success at the awards ceremony.’
Those working in the global private wealth industry now have time to comment on the shortlist before a panel of highly respected practitioners decide on the winners and announce their choices early in the new year.