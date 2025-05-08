A director at an island law firm has been recognised in Spear’s Magazine’s prestigious Legal Index 2025 as a ‘Recommended Aviation & Yachts Lawyer’.
This marks the fourth consecutive year that Steven Quayle, director and head of its shipping and aviation team at Cains, has been ranked among the industry’s top professionals.
Steven is the only island lawyer featured in the newly published rankings, which highlight 30 leading lawyers across the UK, Europe and the USA.
The Spear’s 500 was first launched in 2014 as a definitive guide to the world’s best private client advisors, wealth managers, lawyers, and service providers catering to ultra and high-net-worth individuals.
The rankings are compiled through in-depth interviews, peer reviews, analysis from subject matter experts, and insight gathered from clients, advisers and firms.
With more than 23 years of experience advising on domestic and cross-border asset finance, Steven’s expertise spans business and commercial aviation, ship and superyacht finance.
He also regularly advises on insolvency and enforcement actions against island companies, ships, and aircraft. His client portfolio includes leading banks, asset financiers, multinationals, trust companies and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.
Managing director at Cains Robert Colquitt said: ‘Steven’s recognition in Spear’s Legal Index for the fourth consecutive year is a great achievement and well deserved.
‘His knowledge and expertise in aviation and shipping law are well known in the island, and his contribution to the sector, in partnership with the aircraft and shipping registries, has helped shape the growth of these areas. We are proud to see him ranked among the best once again.’
Cains’ shipping and aviation team, which has again secured a Tier 1 ranking in Legal 500 2025 where a client summed up the team’s approach as: ‘The service levels are excellent, and all done in a very fuss-free style.’