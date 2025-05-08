Colin Peters has appointed to position of head of banking at Cayman National Bank (Isle of Man) Limited.
Mr Peters was banking manager at the Douglas-based firm.
Recently appointed managing director Jim Woodall, commented on Colin's promotion. He said: ‘Colin has consistently shown outstanding performance and dedication to our customers and the bank.
‘His promotion to head of banking is a testament to his hard work and the significant contributions he has made in growing our business.
‘We are confident that under his leadership, our banking proposition will continue to evolve to meet the current and future needs of our local and international customers.
‘Colin has been with Cayman National Bank (Isle of Man) for more than eight years.
‘He is a well-known member of the island banking community and served for more than five years as vice-president and president of the London Institute of Banking & Finance – Isle of Man centre.
‘As head of banking, Colin will lead the team to provide effective and value-added banking services to new and existing customers whilst ensuring the highest standards of service.
‘His promotion reflects our commitment to recognising and nurturing talent within our organisation.’
Mr Peters added: ‘I am delighted to take on the role of head of banking.
‘I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions to our customers. Together, we will build on our successes and drive the bank's growth to new levels.’
Mr Peters’s promotion is the latest senior appoint at the Hope Street firm. Managing director Nigel Gautrey recently stepped away from the role after eight years, Mr Woodall taking his place.
Replacing Mr Gautrey as managing director of sister firm Cayman National Trust Company (Isle of Man) is Roz Melia. Ms Melia has been with the Cayman National Group for 23 years and has served as fiduciary director since 2017.