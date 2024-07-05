An Isle of Man finance firm has received one of the top honours at the Worldwide Finance Awards.
SolutionsHub, a company which provides specialized eGaming services, was named the 'Best eGaming Service Provider' at the 2024 awards.
Hosted by corporate monthly magazine publication Acquisition International, the award recognizes trailblazers and innovators in the financial world.
Traditionally, the awards honor leaders, innovators, and visionaries who have made a significant contribution to the evolution and growth of the financial industry.
This year's awards focused on recognizing institutions that have exhibited resilience, adaptability, and commitment to innovation amid unprecedented global challenges.
SolutionsHub’s Group Commercial Director Chris Reilly said the firm were honored to receive recognition through the award.
‘The company has consistently demonstrated its ability to navigate complex regulatory landscapes, deliver bespoke solutions, and drive growth for its clients in the eGaming industry,’ he added.
‘This award reflects our team's hard work, expertise, and commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients.
‘We remain dedicated to leading the eGaming industry with innovative solutions and unparalleled support."
Now in its ninth year, the Worldwide Finance Awards was set-up to celebrate excellence within the global financial sector.
The judging process for the awards involved a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an impartial panel of experts.
Nominees were assessed based on criteria including client dedication, innovation, business growth, longevity, online reputation, client feedback, and business performance.
A spokesperson for the company said: ‘Winning the 'Best eGaming Service Provider' award underscores SolutionsHub’s dedication to excellence and innovation in the eGaming sector.
‘SolutionsHub’s recognition is a testament to its outstanding achievements and contributions to the eGaming sector.
‘The financial sector plays a vital role in maintaining economic stability by providing essential services such as lending, investment, and risk management.
‘The Worldwide Finance Awards 2024 highlighted the industry's efforts in embracing cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain, to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experiences, and develop innovative products and services.
‘Furthermore, the awards recognized the sector's strides towards sustainability by integrating ESG principles into investment strategies and supporting climate change initiatives.
‘SolutionsHub remains committed to advancing the eGaming industry by leveraging its expertise and innovative approach to meet the evolving needs of its clients.’