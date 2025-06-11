The Isle of Man Arts Council has announced the opening of applications for student bursaries ahead of 2025/26.
These bursaries look to support students studying the arts and those who are moving into further, higher and post graduate education.
Up to six bursaries are available, each valued at £10,000 across the duration of the recipient's course.
The funds are intended to assist with travel, tuition fees, accommodation, and course-related equipment, for study both on and off the island.
The bursaries are awarded under three categories.
The first of these is the Jonathan Gollow Bursary for Music and Performing Arts, which is in memory of the late music promoter Jonathan 'Jonno' Gollow who was a member of the Isle of Man Arts Council until 2012 and who sadly passed away suddenly in 2017.
The Norman Sayle Bursaries for Visual Art and Literature is also in memory of the most celebrated Manx artist of recent times, Norman Sayle (1926-2007) who was a dedicated teacher and a former Isle of Man Arts Council member.
Meanwhile, the Isle of Man Arts Council Bursaries are awarded to students whose extenuating personal circumstances may be preventing further studies within the arts.
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Sarah Maltby MHK, commented: ‘The Isle of Man Arts Council is proud to champion the next generation of Manx creatives through our annual student awards.
‘These awards are about more than just financial support, they're an investment in talent, passion, and the future of the arts both on-island and beyond.
‘We look forward to seeing how this year’s recipients will grow, create, and inspire.’
Applications for the bursaries opened on Tuesday, June 10 for six annual awards, with each award being valued at £10,000 over the duration of a higher, further or post graduate education course.
The Isle of Man Arts Council has also noted these awards are separate and not linked to the maintenance awards made via the Department of Education, Sports and Culture’s student awards.
Applications close on Friday, July 11, with successful recipients being informed after the Isle of Man Arts Council meeting on Friday, July 25.
Applications for the awards can be made via the Isle of Man Arts Council website at https://www.iomarts.com/news/student-awards-2025-applications-open
