The Manx Concert Brass made a triumphant return to the traditional Whit Friday brass band contests last week.
The band performed across multiple events in the Saddleworth region of the UK under the baton of conductor Ian Clague MBE.
These performances took place in four local villages; Lees and Springhead, Lydgate, Greenfield, and Scouthead and Austerlands.
Competing in the first section category, the band received a first-place award in Lees and Springhead, a second-place finish in Lydgate, and two third-place awards in Greenfield, and Scouthead and Austerlands.
The Whit Friday contests, known for their vibrant atmosphere and long-standing tradition, attracted more than 120 bands from across the UK, Europe, and as far afield as Australia.
Participating ensembles follow a rigorous schedule, marching through village streets and performing contest pieces in front of adjudicators at each venue.
A highlight for the Manx Concert Brass came during their winning performance in Lees, where renowned composer and musical adviser Derek Broadbent was in attendance.
The triumph in Lees was particularly memorable, as Broadbent’s ‘Centaur’ was played by the band to add a personal touch to the performance.
Band chairman Stephen Maddocks commented: ‘Saddleworth 2025 truly demonstrated what brass banding is all about.
‘There was such a buzz as the bands dashed from contest to contest with their instruments. To perform in front of thousands of spectators generated a real party atmosphere and a great sense of camaraderie and celebration.
‘You can see why the organisers call it the greatest free musical show on earth because it brings the community together and you could tell those taking part or watching for the first time were blown away by the size of the crowds.
‘The standard of playing was impressive and it was obvious the bands had given a lot of thought about the presentation and their performances of their marches.
‘Of course, this would not have been possible without our supporters, family and friends of the band, who turned out in force and the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company which helped us with our travel arrangements for which we are extremely grateful.
‘Naturally it was great to feature in the prizes and a real feather in the cap to enjoy success and a top three finish in our section in every venue we played.’
‘We now look forward to a busy summer programme, including our gala concert at the Villa Marina on July 12 and, first up, a concert at the Villa Arcade next Thursday evening (June 26).’
Onchan Silver Band also made the trip to the Whit Friday competition and played in 10 villages, picking up two first places in the fourth section (at Greenfield and Heyrod) along the way, ensuring even more success for Manx bands in the north-west.
A spokesperson from Onchan Silver Band commented: ‘Our heartfelt thanks goes to everyone who supported us from afar, cheered us on our way through all the villages and the new friends we've met.
‘The band are over the moon with the results.’