An island-headquartered provider of private wealth management services has made a new appointment within its Dubai Office.
Andrew Halsall re-joins Nedbank Private Wealth as senior wealth adviser, following his relocation from the island to Dubai last year.
A spokesperson for the Hill Street firm said: ‘Andrew brings back with him over 20 years’ experience advising high‑net‑worth clients.
‘His deep market expertise, long-standing client relationships, and strong track record of delivering bespoke private banking solutions make him a valuable addition to the Middle East team. His return also reinforces Nedbank Private Wealth’s reputation as a trusted home for top talent.
‘The appointment underscores Nedbank Private Wealth’s continued commitment to Dubai and the wider Middle East, where the bank sees compelling long‑term growth opportunities.
‘Dubai remains a strategic hub for the business, strengthening its ability to support internationally mobile clients with increasingly complex regional and global needs.
‘Andrew’s return also provides continuity and confidence for clients, many of whom will recognise his relationship‑led approach and sophisticated understanding of complex private wealth planning across jurisdictions.
‘Based in Dubai, but working closely with colleagues in the Isle of Man and the wider business, Andrew will be supporting wealthy clients across key international markets.’
Commenting on the appointment, Chris Jones, the bank’s head of private banking – Middle East, added: ‘We are delighted to welcome Andrew back to Nedbank Private Wealth. He combines deep technical expertise with a genuine focus on long-term client relationships.
‘His return reflects the strength of our culture and the confidence we have in our Dubai office and the future of the region.’
Andrew Halsall added: ‘I’m delighted to be returning to Nedbank Private Wealth and to be part of its continued growth in Dubai.
‘The team’s client‑first ethos and commitment to the region create a compelling platform from which to support clients with increasingly international needs.’