The Isle of Man’s landmark Data Asset Foundations legislation has received Royal Assent, completing the formal legislative process for the world’s first statutory framework enabling governed data assets to be formally recognised within law and managed within a clear legal structure.
The completion of the Bill establishes the legal foundation for the next phase of implementation across the Data Asset Foundations programme and marks a defining moment in the island’s long-term digital and economic development.
Developed by government agency Digital Isle of Man alongside local and international partners, industry stakeholders and the EDM Association, the initiative aims to address a growing global challenge.
While data has become one of the most strategically important resources in the world, the structures around how it is governed, shared and operationalised have struggled to keep pace.
As organisations increasingly look to scale AI, digital services and data-led business models, the island has positioned itself as the first jurisdiction to formally establish a legal framework designed to support more trusted, scalable and commercially usable approaches to data.
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston added: ‘With Royal Assent now granted to the Data Asset Foundations legislation, the island has become the first jurisdiction in the world to establish a legal framework for governed data assets, a major step forward in positioning the Isle of Man at the forefront of the global data economy.
‘Our long-term Economic Strategy identified the data economy as one of the most significant new economic opportunities for the island, recognising that the island’s strengths in regulation, stability, innovation and agility mean it is well-placed to build a genuinely unique proposition in a rapidly growing global market.
‘Through this legislation, we have turned that strategic opportunity into a practical reality.
‘This milestone has been delivered by Digital Isle of Man through sustained work across policy development, stakeholder engagement and legislative reform to create an entirely new framework capable of supporting real and significant future economic growth.
‘It is a powerful example of the value of our Executive Agency model, showing how it successfully brings focused delivery to new opportunities and leverages specialist capability and strategic leadership to help the island move forward with purpose, unlock new sectors and create long-term economic opportunity.
‘With Royal Assent now secured, the programme will continue to move at pace toward live implementation including work on the secondary regulations and supporting infrastructure required to bring Data Asset Foundations into practical operation.
‘Work on the Data Asset Register, the world’s first statutory register for governed data assets, is already well advanced, with consultation feedback now actively shaping the next phase of regulations and operational guidance.
‘In parallel, platform development and procurement activity are progressing to deliver the digital infrastructure that will power the Register in practice, supporting registration, oversight, compliance monitoring and reporting as the framework moves toward live operation.
‘Industry engagement, pilot activity and implementation planning are also already underway, helping Corporate Service Providers, assurance professionals and industry stakeholders explore practical applications and shape how the framework will operate ahead of wider rollout.
‘Potential future applications include governed AI training datasets, trusted cross-organisational collaboration and new approaches to data valuation, financing and digital infrastructure.’
President at the global EDM Association (formerly the Enterprise Data Management Council) John Bottega said: ‘The Isle of Man has done something no other jurisdiction has managed: it has moved from concept to enacted law on data asset governance.
‘Organisations globally are searching for exactly this kind of structure. What has been built here is a model the world will follow.'