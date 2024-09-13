Andy Morgan, chief executive of Douglas-based financial services provider Affinity, has joined the panel of judges for the prestigious Citywealth Powerwomen Awards 2025.
The panel consists of highly respected practitioners from all sectors and with experience of working with advisors in all the jurisdictions covered.
Andy has worked in the corporate and trust service sector for the past 20 years and has sat on several industry boards including the Isle of Man Association of Corporate Service Providers and the island’s e-Gaming Strategic Advisory Board.
He was awarded Outstanding Individual of the Year at the Citywealth International Financial Centre Awards in 2023, and Affinity, which also has branches in the Cayman Islands, Malta and USA, has also won multiple Citywealth awards over the years.
The Citywealth Powerwomen Awards, which are now in their 14th year, recognise women’s achievements and support their career progression, while highlighting individuals and companies that promote female leadership within the financial sector.
They were created in London by Karen Jones, herself a multi-award winning chief executive and founder of London-based publishing and events company Citywealth, in partnership with academics from the London School of Economics after many years of research.
Citywealth says it has helped more than 2,000 women maintain and elevate their careers through its awards programmes.
The winners are decided by a mix of public vote that counts for 10 per cent, and judges’ vote that counts for 90 per cent.
Public vote is now open to allow the global wealth industry to have their say.
Vote here: https://www.citywealthmag.com/powerwomen-awards-international-vote/
She faces competition from six other business leaders for the prestigious honour.
Final results will be announced at the awards night which is taking place in London next March.