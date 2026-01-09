Young adults and graduates looking to take their first or next career steps in the island are encouraged to register for the 2026 Young Adult and Graduate Fair (formerly Graduate & Young Professional Fair), sponsored by Zurich in the Isle of Man.
The event will take place on Wednesday, April 1, from 11am to 4pm at the Villa Marina in Douglas, with free registration now open for attendees.
Now in its sixth year, the annual event hosted by Locate Isle of Man, part of the Department for Enterprise, highlights the broad and diverse employment opportunities available for people living in the Isle of Man, and those considering relocating or returning to the island.
A spokesperson for Locate Isle of Man added: ‘Last year’s event welcomed more than 250 delegates and featured 57 exhibiting businesses.
‘Post-event feedback was unanimously positive, with every attending employer confirming the event’s value.
‘Attendees also benefitted, with approximately 52 hired as a direct result of meeting exhibitors at the event, including 10 linked to volunteer roles, and two attendees receiving support for professional qualifications.’
To date, 47 businesses have registered to exhibit at the 2026 event, with representation from a wide range of sectors including, healthcare, finance, IT and technology, iGaming, maritime, education, not for profit and public services, in addition to a number of the island’s recruitment agencies.
Hospitality and emergency Services exhibitors will also be taking part in 2026, in addition to a wider presence from the construction and engineering sector.
Karen Mercer, head of human resources for Zurich in the Isle of Man, headline sponsor for this year’s event, added: ‘Zurich is delighted to be headline sponsor for the third consecutive year.
‘We believe in the importance of supporting young talent and this event aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering a vibrant and dynamic workforce in the island.
‘We are excited to be part of an initiative that not only showcases the diverse career opportunities available, but also contributes to the island as a whole.’
Locate Isle of Man is committed to growing the event year on year and is currently working with Lancaster University and the University of Liverpool with the aim of supporting and facilitating the attendance of a cohort of Manx and UK-based students from each institution.
In addition, because of the event taking place in school term time, Locate Isle of Man is collaborating with high schools to provide transport to and from the event.
Ann Corlett MHK, political member for Locate Isle of Man, commented: ‘Attracting and retaining young people and helping businesses to fill available roles is fundamental to the long-term sustainability of our economy, a strategic ambition of the Island Plan.
‘The Young Adult & Graduate Fair enables attendees to network and connect with exhibiting businesses, hear from inspiring speakers and gain invaluable information about the many career opportunities and roles in the island.’