Is this the last of the Summer Wine?
Reader Nick Townell took this photo of this unfortunately-named yacht that had sunk in Douglas harbour.
Harbour keepers contacted staff at the Marine Operations Centre yesterday lunchtime (Wednesday) to inform them of the sinking.
The assistant port manager attended the scene.
A boon was put around the Douglas-registered boat at just before 1pm to try to prevent fuel escaping into the harbour.
Divers were deployed to assist in the refloating of the boat which was successfully carried out at around 1.30pm today (Thursday).
It is presently moored at the Tongue by Douglas Yacht Club.
The boon remains in place and the yacht certainly looks worse for wear.
Harbour master Michael Macdonald said the vessel did not appear to be in a navigable state.
He said: ‘We need to establish whehther it is at risk of sinking again. If it is we will probably end up lifting it out and putting it in our yard.’
Mr Macdonald said the harbours division had been struggling to get hold of the next of kin of the Summer Wine’s late owner.