The Gef 30 Under 30 campaign celebrates young Manx professionals shaping the Isle of Man’s future through leadership, creativity and ambition.
Among the 2025 winners is Isla Gale, a 20-year-old deckhand breaking boundaries in the island’s maritime industry.
Recognised in the Trailblazer category, supported by Boston Multi Family Office, Isla is not only building a career at sea but paving the way for others, especially women, to follow.
Isla’s journey began in her teenage years, spending school holidays on the water. Her passion and commitment stood out early, earning her an apprenticeship that launched her into the commercial maritime world. Today, she works with West Coast Sea Products Limited, operating aboard fishing trawlers.
‘Life offshore is intense,’ Isla explains.
‘You live in tight quarters, rely on each other, and build strong bonds with people from all walks of life. It becomes like a second family.’
For her, the emotional resilience and teamwork are just as critical as the technical skills.
‘It’s not just about catching fish,’ she adds. ‘It’s about how you live and work together.’
Despite her success, Isla has faced resistance, particularly in navigating a male-dominated industry. Some of the most unexpected challenges came from younger peers.
‘It wasn’t always the older generation,’ she notes. ‘Some younger fishermen didn’t like seeing me advance.’
Rather than be discouraged, Isla doubled down on her work ethic: ‘The support of key skippers made all the difference,’ she says.
‘They saw my dedication and backed me when it counted.’
That support helped her make history: Isla became the first woman in the island to earn the Deck Officer Class 2 Fishing Certificate.
But she’s not stopping there. Her goal is to continue progressing through every role on board, ultimately gaining her Class 1 certification and becoming a top skipper.
‘I never just wanted to fit in,’ Isla says. ‘I want to lead, and make it easier for others to follow.’
A big influence on her journey has been the advice of her first skipper, Alan Woodbridge.
‘The one that stuck with me is: “What is for you won’t go past you”,’ she recalls. ‘It keeps me grounded when things get tough.’
Isla also looks up to Captain Sandy from Below Deck Mediterranean, admiring her leadership style: firm, fair and compassionate. ‘She’s taught me what it means to lead with strength and empathy.’
Passionate about making maritime careers more visible and accessible, Isla hopes to guide others into the industry.
‘There’s more than just fishing,’ she says. ‘There are so many paths, and I’m always happy to help others find theirs.’
Isla’s story is not only about personal success, but about community and possibility.
With support from the Isle of Man Government and Isle of Man Maritime, she’s been able to chase her goals and now hopes her journey inspires others.
‘Winning this award means the world,’ she says. ‘It proves that perseverance pays off, and that your dreams really are within reach.’