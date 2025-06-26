A selection of Manx charities and organisations have been successful in the latest round of the Manx Telecom Marg McGee Community Awards.
Marg was passionate in supporting the community and the company say the awards continue her legacy by funding grassroots initiatives that make a positive difference.
Since 2024, the Braddan-based telecommunications firm has doubled the level of investment going into the awards, and also established two funding rounds each year to help small projects and initiatives in the island get access to funds and support.
This year the company welcomed Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson, who assisted with evaluating and selecting 19 recipients from the 55 applicants.
The successful groups and organisations for the latest round of funding are: Erin Arts Centre, Crossroads Nursery, Ramsey Young People’s Project, Children’s Centre, 1st Laxey Scout Group, 2nd Onchan Scout Hall, Pisces Swimming Club, Isle of Man Cricket Association, Union Mills FC, women’s national football team, Skeddan Jiarg Manx Dance Team, IoM Youth Trials, Victim Support, Search and Rescue Dogs, Ed Space, Isle Listen, Rotary Club of Douglas, Beach Buddies and Manx Birdlife, with each receiving funding to further their impactful work.
The money will go towards a wide range of initiatives, including new children’s play equipment, Island Games travel kit, and cameras for live streaming birds.
Representatives from each organisation will be invited to the Manx Telecom awards evening later this year, where they will formally accept the certificate.
For more information on the Marg McGee Community Awards and how to apply for the next round of funding, visit mt.im/mmca.