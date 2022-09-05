Bakery Noa to cut production
As the cost of production continues to bite, Noa Bakehouse is to scale back production.
The artisan baker, based in Market Hall on Douglas’s North Quay, is due to move into bigger premises in the new year.
Owned by husband and wife Pippa and Miles Pettit, the baker had increased production to stock outlets across the island after the closure of Ramsey Bakery.
However, on Monday the couple announced that with costs rising, they have had to make the difficult decision to tighten their belts for a time.
However, they plan to expand again once situations improve.
They said: ‘It’s rough out there, we’ve always run the bakehouse close to the wire.
Making honest bread naturally, and sustainably is expensive on an island our size.
‘We have a coffee shop, seasonal beach kiosk, coffee roastery, mobile coffee van and run events, this is how we have always balanced the books and employ up to 60 people in peak season.
But, like all manufacturing we now need to tighten the seat belts for a bumpy ride!
‘Much like Covid, at a time of crisis we aren’t bailing, we are not giving up, we are doing the opposite, we are investing in our people and our business.
‘We’re 10 years old in January and we’re moving into 2023 with smaller batch sizes, larger ranges, seasonal products and we’re growing our hospitality business to support this.’
While Noa bread won’t be in as many shops as it was, its products will continue to be available in Isle of Man Creamery deliveries, Shoprite stores, Robinson’s and Ellan Vannin Fuel’s Alexander Drive garage.
Also, with the new on-site cafe in the new bakehouse in the Peveril Building on Douglas’s Peveril Square, the company plans to sell more directly to customers.
In a post on its Facebook page, EVF said: ‘Massive thanks to the team at Noa for their great products and we hope the situation improves in the near future.
‘As always we will continue to support local businesses and around 98% of our items in store are from local producers and wholesalers.’
