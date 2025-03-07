HSBC has appointed a new head of financial crime for the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.
Ian McInerney will also act as Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) for the bank’s Jersey business.
In his new role, based in the Channel Island, Mr McInerney will lead HSBC’s drive to identify, assess, manage, monitor and mitigate the financial crime risk across the Channel Islands and Isle of Man.
Mr McInerney has a wealth of experience having joined HSBC a decade ago.
Since then he has held the position of regional head of anti-money laundering, anti-bribery and corruption, and tax transparency for the Middle East and North Africa and Türkiye.
He has also had country compliance oversight responsibilities for Algeria, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.
Prior to joining HSBC, Ian was the head of compliance for a large Middle Eastern bank and developed his extensive knowledge base working for major regulatory bodies in Qatar and the UK.
Warwick Long, chief executive officer of HSBC in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man, said: ‘Ian joins with an impressive breadth of knowledge and experience built over a successful career with HSBC in the Middle East, as well as international financial regulators.
‘That expertise will prove instrumental in leading the Channel Islands and Isle of Man team’s efforts to identify and combat financial crime.’
- Do you have news from your workplace that you’d like to see in our newspapers and websites? Email [email protected] with details. Include your phone number so a reporter can check details quickly if they need to.