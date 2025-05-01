MAC Group has announced the acquisition of fellow island firm Thornton Chartered Financial Planners’ client portfolio.
Established in 2000 by Sharon Sutton, the latter business has built a strong reputation for delivering financial planning and regulated investment advice to private individuals, trustees, and business owners.
MAC Group say the move strengthens its private client division by expanding its expertise and resources.
As part of the agreement, the Thornton Chartered Financial Planners team will relocate to MAC Group’s office in Douglas.
To ensure a seamless transition, Sharon Sutton, managing director of Thornton Chartered, will join MAC Group as a consultant.
Jon McGowan, chief executive of MAC Group, said: ‘The acquisition of Thornton Chartered Financial Planners’ business marks a significant milestone in MAC Group’s strategic growth and further strengthens our private client services.
‘Sharon and her team are known for their client-centric, ethical, and transparent approach to financial planning — values that strongly align with our own.
‘We’re thrilled to welcome their talented team and clients to MAC Group and look forward to building on the excellent foundation they have established.’
Mrs Sutton added: ‘I am delighted to entrust our clients to the team at MAC Group.
‘Jon and his team share our unwavering commitment to prioritising client outcomes and delivering excellence. I’m confident this acquisition will enhance the services available to our clients while upholding the high standards they have come to expect.
‘I look forward to joining MAC Group as a consultant and supporting a smooth transition alongside the team.’
The two firms say that clients of Thornton Chartered Financial Planners can expect a seamless transition, continued access to personalised advice, and a broader range of financial planning solutions.
With this acquisition, MAC Group now looks after nearly £1 billion in client assets.