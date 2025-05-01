Almost 50 people across HSBC’s teams in Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey have either been promoted or started in new roles over the first quarter of the year.
Among these is Eva Santiago who has taken up the role of premier relationship manager in the Isle of Man.
Elsewhere Joseph Edlin has been named associate director of global markets and corporate sales in Jersey, while Susan Reeves is now relationship manager and Abdul Sohail head of risk oversight (private banking) in Guernsey.
The 46 promotions and moves form part of the bank’s ongoing strategy to support people with their career and professional development aspirations, by nurturing a culture of reward, recognition and development.
Welcoming and congratulating those receiving promotions and starting in new roles with the bank, Warwick Long, chief executive of HSBC Channel Islands and Isle of Man, said: ‘We’re focused on creating a dynamic and agile organisation and championing the benefits of a diverse and inclusive environment, where career development and progression is supported.
‘I’m delighted to see people across all our island jurisdictions seizing the opportunities open to them within HSBC.’
Elvina Aghajanyan, head of human resources at HSBC Channel Islands and Isle of Man, added: ‘We are continuing to roll out a number of professional development and recognition programmes this year including our shadow board and RISE initiatives, which aim to support personal and professional career growth, and support our ambition to create an environment where everyone can thrive.
‘We’re driven by our purpose - to open up a world of opportunity, including career opportunities for everyone, and we remain committed to ensuring our colleagues can achieve their career aspirations with the bank.’