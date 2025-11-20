A Douglas fiduciary and corporate services provider has made a series of promotions and governance appointments.
Boston Multi Family Office say the moves underscoring the firm’s ongoing commitment to developing its people and strengthening leadership across the company.
Katrina Young has been promoted to fiduciary senior manager, with a spokesperson for the firm saying: ‘She has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and technical expertise. Katrina has played a key role in delivering high-quality client service and supporting the company’s growth objectives.’
In addition, Samantha Richards has been promoted to Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) Senior.
The spokesperson added: ‘Samantha’s dedication and professionalism have been integral to the success of the team, particularly in ensuring robust compliance and reporting standards.’
Boston has also made two key appointments within its governance team.
Lisa Whear has been appointed company secretary to the Boston Group board, and Helen Hall has been appointed company secretary to the Boston Isle of Man board.
Both Lisa and Helen joined Boston as part of the IQE acquisition in 2020 and have since become integral members of the Isle of Man office.
The appointments highlight Boston’s strong focus on effective corporate governance and its commitment to supporting its boards with experienced and trusted leadership.
The Hill Street firm’s chief executive Katherine Ellis said: ‘These promotions and appointments recognise the outstanding contributions of Katrina, Samantha, Lisa, and Helen.
‘We are proud to celebrate their achievements, which reflect the depth of talent within our organisation and our unwavering commitment to leadership and governance excellence.
‘Together, the promotions and appointments reinforce Boston’s strategy to invest in its people, strengthen operational leadership, and uphold the highest standards of governance across all jurisdictions.’