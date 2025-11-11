‘This year has been a busy and significant year for Ørsted and the Mooir Vannin team here in the island.
‘It has the exciting potential to bring financial, community and secure energy benefits to the Island for the expected 35-year operational lifetime of the wind farm.
‘Our achievements this year show the strength of Ørsted’s long-term commitment to the Isle of Man.
‘But we know we’re not alone, so we’re looking forward to hearing about the achievements of winners and nominees at the Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence awards evening.
‘It’s a great occasion to meet individuals and find out about organisations across the island who share our passion to create a bright future for the island.’
Ørsted has made many achievements this year, including the successful completion of a geotechnical seabed survey carried out by GEO, the globally respected specialists commissioned by Ørsted to gather vital technical data in the area for lease granted to Ørsted by Isle of Man Government.
Geotechnical surveys provide essential data for the design and installation of offshore wind turbines and other structures.
GEO is a world-renowned business that has a wealth of experience in working to the highest international standards and industry best practice, including taking steps to minimise the impacts on marine life and the marine environment when conducting geotechnical surveys.
The cost of the survey - funded wholly by Ørsted - was in the region of £2million and this sum adds to the significant capital investment, which it has already made into project development.
In August, the Council of Ministers formally accepted for examination the Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm planning application.
The following month a public consultation began which included opportunities to express views online at Isle of Man Government’s MIMA website, supported by four public events in Douglas, Castletown, Ramsey and Peel. The consultation closes on November 18.
This year also marked 10 years of Ørsted’s partnership with the RNLI – a partnership extended last year to mark the charity’s 200th anniversary.
Following Ørsted sponsoring the Isle of Man RNLI Gala Dinner which raised £67,000 to help lifeboat stations across the island, the company announced a new initiative which makes funding available to lifeboat stations in the UK and Isle of Man.
Over the past 12 months Ørsted has also continued its commitment to biodiversity by supporting local charity initiatives, in addition to its commitment to the environment as a UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Partner.
The Awards for Excellence will be held on Thursday, November 20 at the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall, and will see 16 prizes awarded to leading businesses and individuals from the local community honoured for their achievements during the last 12 months, plus a special lifetime achievement award.