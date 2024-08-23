Martyn Cozens has joined the Heron and Brearley Heron and Brearley Group as a non-executive director.
During an extensive 37-year career, Martyn rose to the position of UK commercial sales director within Molson Coors and was instrumental in the taking the beverage multinational to its market-leading position in the UK.
The Kewaigue-based company, a long-term trade customer of Molson Coors, have said the appointment is seen as a natural step, as Christopher Smith, Heron and Brearley Group chairman explains: ‘When we heard that Martyn was stepping down from Molson Coors, it was an easy decision to invite him for a conversation.
‘After many years dealing with Heron and Brearley, Martyn knows our business.
‘He combines that specific knowledge with peerless experience of the on-trade and brings strategic thinking to our board as we evolve Heron and Brearley’s businesses to meet the changing needs of our customers.
‘As such, we are delighted to welcome Martyn to our board.’
With a strong reputation for strategic planning, having led a sales, marketing, procurement and service team of 850 people to sales of over £1.3bn, Martyn relishes the opportunity to help steer Heron and Brearley Group towards the future. He added: ‘Heron and Brearley is a unique and vertically integrated business which is at the heart of the Isle of Man community.
‘It’s one of the island’s biggest employers and one of its oldest companies, dating back to the 1850s.
‘My discussions with Heron and Brearley’s board have highlighted further untapped potential for this group of businesses.
‘It’s a wonderful opportunity to get involved in formulating their over-arching strategy as well as helping Heron and Brearley to achieve sustainable growth and best-practice.’
Officially joining the Heron and Brearley Group board at the start of this month, Martyn has already become a regular visitor to the island.
‘To understand Heron and Brearley, you have to understand the Isle of Man, it’s unique place at the centre of Britain but as a separate Crown Dependency.
‘I’ve thoroughly enjoyed chatting to local people on my visits so far and it really highlights just how important Heron and Brearley’s pubs, stores and their famous Okell’s brewery are to the quality of island life.’