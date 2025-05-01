Douglas-based Partners Real Estate has appointed Sean Moffatt as chief compliance officer.
With more than a decade of experience in compliance, risk management, and anti-money laundering (AML), Sean brings expertise from a range of sectors, including fintech, financial services, real estate, and iGaming.
Mr Moffatt previously served as the co-founder and Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) at finance broker Lendr.
Throughout his career, Mr Moffatt has led Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CTF) programmes, implemented enhanced due diligence, and developed fraud prevention strategies.
Sean said: ‘I’m honoured to be joining Partners Real Estate at such an exciting time for the business,.
‘I look forward to working with the team to further enhance our compliance strategies and ensure we continue to build a strong foundation for sustainable growth across all regions.
‘Compliance is essential not only for meeting regulatory requirements but also for building trust and integrity across the industry.
‘I look forward to contributing to Partners Real Estate’s global expansion while ensuring transparency and operational excellence across all our markets.’
Brendan Beeken, Partners Real Estate chairman and founding partner, said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome such an experienced leader to the team.
‘Sean’s deep understanding of compliance and risk management will be invaluable as we expand into new international markets. This appointment will ensure we uphold the highest standards of integrity across our operations.”
Roy O’Connell, Founding Partner and Head of Real Estate, added: ‘As we grow into multiple regions, it’s crucial that we maintain strong, adaptable compliance frameworks.
‘Sean brings a wealth of experience, which will help us navigate complex regulations while supporting our continued growth in global markets.’