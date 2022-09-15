Businesses helped to take measures to become more sustainable
Dr Christa McCartney, a lecturer in business sustainability, speaking at the first Sustainability Mann workshop held at St John’s Mill UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man
Businesses are being given tips to help them to become more sustainable.
It’s one of the main aims of a series of six ‘Sustainable Mann’ workshops which began this week.
The first event was held at St John’s Mill and was led by Dr Christa McCartney, a lecturer in business sustainability, who spoke about starting and growing a sustainable business.
It was attended by 25 representatives from what the Chamber of Commerce described as a broad cross-section of business sectors.
The 2022 Sustainable Mann workshops are run by UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man in conjunction with Chamber of Commerce, One World Centre, University College Isle of Man and Department for Enterprise.
Rebecca George, Chamber’s chief executive officer, thanked Dr McCartney, everyone who attended the first workshop, and all of the organisations that are supporting the series. She added: ‘All the workshops are tailored to help businesses to adopt more sustainable practices, which is of course important for the environment and the economy.
‘Businesses attending all six workshops will receive the Sustainable Mann accreditation.’
All the workshops will be held at St John’s Mill on Tuesday between 9.45am and 11.45am, with tea and coffee from 9.15am.
Each session costs £5 to attend. Here are the dates, topics and key speakers for the other five events in the series:
September 20: Climate Change For Businesses: Steps you can take to support climate change mitigation, and to adapt to climate change (Steve Forden, head of energy policy for the government).
September 27: Greener Energy For Businesses: Steps you can take be more sustainable in your energy use (Steve Forden, head of energy policy for the government).
October 4: Waste Matters For Business: What’s in your rubbish bin? And why you need to know (Stephanie Gray, head of waste management for the government).
October 18: Circular Economy For Businesses: How could the circular economy help your business? A pragmatic approach (Dr Marlon Cruz, engineering consultant, MC Consulting Services).
October 25: Nature and Wildlife For Businesses: The benefits of biodiversity: What are your impacts and how can you act to avoid damage (Dr Richard Selman, head of ecosystem policy for the government).
For more details go to www.biosphere.im and to book tickets go to the www.iomchamber.org.im events page.
