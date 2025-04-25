Tickets are now available for the Department for Enterprise’s annual Innovation Challenge Finale Day in June.
Now in its third year, the Challenge has become a global platform for pioneering solutions in fin tech, cleantech, and data and AI.
The Finale Day at the Comis Hotel on Thursday, June 26 brings together a diverse audience of innovators, entrepreneurs and business leaders for a celebration of ideas with purpose, and is organised by Department for Enterprise executive agencies, led by Digital Isle of Man in collaboration with Business Isle of Man, Finance Isle of Man and Visit Isle of Man.
Event highlights include:
· Live pitches from 15 international finalists developing real-world solutions
· Keynotes from globally renowned technology thought leaders
· Opportunities to network and collaborate with innovation-driven professionals
· A chance to explore how innovation, sustainability, and community growth intersect
Categories for this year’s challenge will be in association with island charities, Love Tech for Digital Isle of Man’s Data & AI category, Beach Buddies for Business Isle of Man’s Cleantech category and Junior Achievement for Finance Isle of Man’s Fintech category.
The Biosphere Award will also be in association with The UK National Commission for UNESCO.
The winners in each category will receive promotion and publicity both locally and internationally, as well as extended access to the Isle of Man’s marketplace of mentors, potential investors and customers, as well as regulators and government officers for six months.
Minister for Enterprise Tim Johnston said: ‘I am pleased to see the return of the Innovation Challenge for 2025, continuing to position the Isle of Man as a thriving hub for global innovators.’
You can find tickets to the free event online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/innovation-challenge-2025-finale-tickets-1334935651469?aff=oddtdtcreator
For more information on the event or its finalists please log on to https://www.digitalisleofman.com/news/finalists-of-the-2025-innovation-challenge-announced/