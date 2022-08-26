‘He was a keen supporter of many charities, from Round Table to Rotary, to working as chair of Isle of Man Anti-Cancer in its many campaigns, managing fundraising projects for Isle of Man Railways, serving with the Manx Museum during its expansion, serving with the Scouts, and supporting the Save the Children organisation and the London Royal College of Music. He also had a strong involvement in the establishment of Life Education Centres, the children’s health education and drug prevention charity in the island and in the UK.’