Several businesspeople from the Isle of Man are to attend an artificial intelligence conference next year.
The trio will take part in the SteamAI Conference and Expo 2024 from January 31 to February 1 at the Museum of Science and Industry in Manchester.
The attendees are: Joanne Thurlow, is a Canadian AI strategist who now works remotely in the Isle of Man; Ignatius Rautenbach, an AI expert in business strategy; and Greg Ellison, described as ‘an entrepreneur making strides in AI strategy and thought leadership’.