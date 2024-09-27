Douglas law firm Cains has continued to enhance its corporate and litigation practices with the appointments of Richard Kniveton and Benjamin McGee.
Richard has taken up the position of senior associate within Cains’ corporate team having spent more than 10 years at global law firm Clyde and Co’s London office before relocating back to the island this year.
A spokesperson for the company said: ‘With more than a decade of experience in the legal sector, is a strong addition to Cains’ corporate team, having advised on a wide range of domestic and cross-border corporate, commercial and regulatory matters, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and complex corporate restructurings, as well as assisting with high-value debt and equity financing transactions for both lenders and borrowers.
‘From a regulatory perspective, Richard has considerable experience in advising clients on their legal obligations under financial services legislation and anti-money laundering legislation.’
Commenting on his appointment, Richard added: ‘I am delighted to be returning to the island and joining such a dynamic and highly respected corporate team.
‘Cains is going from strength to strength, offering clients city level legal services and I look forward to having the opportunity to bring my insight and experience to the clients we represent, now and into the future.’
Also joining the Cains team is Benjamin McGee, who has taken up the position of a trainee advocate.
As part of his role, Ben will initially begin his articles within the company’s litigation department before moving to the corporate department and he is scheduled to complete the Manx Bar exams in 2026.
Ben attended Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel before attending the University of York, where he completed a Bachelor of Laws in Law degree, achieving a First Class Honours.
Commenting on his appointment, Ben said: ‘I am delighted to have been offered this opportunity to train as an advocate at Cains.
‘I would like to thank the team for the warm welcome I have received, and I am excited for the career opportunities being offered as I strive to a become member of the Manx Bar and a practicing advocate.’
Tim Shephard, managing director of Cains, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome both Richard and Ben to our ever-growing legal practice.
‘Their appointments reflect the continued commitment we have to our clients, ensuring we have the best legal minds on the island to meet our current and future needs across all markets.’