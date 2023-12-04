Bank worker Saxon Carswell is returning to the Isle of Man in her new job.
She has been appointed as Investec Isle of Man’s trust and corporate relationship manager.
Miss Carswell having held the same position at Investec’s Guernsey operations.
Born in the Isle of Man, she began her finance career with Barclays in 2014, initially with the corporate service team and later spending four years working between Jersey and the Isle of Man with trust and corporate customers.
In 2022, she moved to Guernsey to take up the position of relationship manager with Investec where she provided a full range of banking solutions to clients within the trust and corporate sector.
Miss Carswell said her new role offered lots of opportunities and she was looking forward to working with the Isle of Man team.
‘The Investec business in the Isle of Man is relatively young compared to its operations in Guernsey and Jersey where it has been established for over 25 years,; she said.
‘It is a pleasure to join my colleagues Mark Beresford and Jon Wagstaffe on this exciting journey and to be able to play a part in our mission to continue raising the profile of Investec across the local market.
‘I am keen to forge new relationships as well as continuing to deliver our banking, treasury, lending and custody services for existing clients.’
Mark Beresford, head of the Isle of Man Investec office, said: ‘Saxon’s experience with trust and corporate clients in Guernsey, along with her detailed knowledge of Investec’s products and services, will be invaluable in helping to grow our business here on the Isle of Man.
‘Whilst we have seen significant success in the five years since we were awarded the first Class 1 (3) banking licence on the island, we know there are many more businesses that could benefit from our services.’
The company added: ‘Investec is dedicated to working in partnership with clients and communities and is proud to have Saxon, back on the island in a community she knows so well. With Saxon on board, Investec is well-positioned to drive wider awareness and make further connections across the Isle of Man.’
