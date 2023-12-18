Beauty shop staff whose business grew so much it had to move premises are looking forward to a new year with more clients.
Elysium Beauty began in June 2021 under Nichola Whitlam-Beckett and her daughter, Ellie Patterson.
Originally it was based in Arbory Street, but it recently moved around the corner to a bigger shop in Malew Street after gaining so many customers.
Indeed, there are now six employees, plus a Saturday girl who work at the shop.
So what’s the secret of their success?
Nichola said: ‘We are good at what we do. We are good with our clients. We’re quite up and coming.
‘We are all dedicated to it and we have established our clientel and there’s nothing like us in Castletown.
‘We also like to keep up to date with everything.
Indeed, the staff are trained by a qualified teacher who conducts sessions regularly.
While the beauty industry might be seen as a luxury, especially during a cost of living crisis, it’s a luxury worth having, as the booming business seems to demonstrate.
‘It’s important to feel good,’ said Nichola. ‘We’ve all got our regular clients.’
Her daughter, Ellie, did all her training lockdown college day release. She mainly does nails, make-up and eyebrows.
Nichola herself specialises in lashes, eyebrows, waxing and facials.
It’s not just women who enjoy the services. Some men visit for waxing, manicures, massage, eyebrows and facials.