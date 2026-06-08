A Douglas-based bank has made a new appointment to its team.
Rob Mason has joined Cayman National Bank (Isle of Man) Limited as lending relationship manager.
A spokesperson for the Hope Street firm said: ‘Rob brings more than two decades of experience in banking and lending, having built his career across the UK and Isle of Man.
‘He has held a diverse range of roles from mortgage advisory and underwriting to senior relationship management, most recently spending 15 years supporting high‑net‑worth international clients and developing expertise in complex lending solutions.’
Outside of work, Rob is a dedicated family man and a committed multi-sport competitor. He plays golf, tennis, pickleball, netball, badminton and pool, and has represented the island in football, tennis and both men’s and mixed netball.
Commenting on his appointment, Rob said: ‘I am delighted to join Cayman National Bank (Isle of Man) Limited and to be part of such an experienced and client-focused team.
‘Throughout my career I have enjoyed building long-term relationships and helping clients navigate complex lending needs. I look forward to contributing to the Bank’s continued success and delivering tailored solutions that support our clients’ ambitions.’
Colin Peters, Head of Banking, added: ‘We are very pleased to welcome Rob to the team.
‘His breadth of knowledge across lending, coupled with his strong relationship management experience, will further strengthen our offering to clients.
‘Rob’s track record in supporting high-net-worth individuals and navigating complex lending structures aligns perfectly with our strategic focus, and we are confident he will be a valuable addition to the bank.’
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