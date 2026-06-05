Deloitte in the Islands & Gibraltar has made 109 promotions across its four offices, 19 of which are in its Douglas team.
Speaking about the promotions, a spokesperson for the professional services firm said: ‘The latest round of promotions reflects Deloitte’s continued investment in nurturing talent across the Islands and Gibraltar, whilst further strengthening the firm’s audit capabilities.
‘The promotions also recognise the dedication and hard work of each individual and their contribution to the firm.
‘Mobola Ogungboyega and Jashine Dheda in the audit team have been promoted to senior manager, both of whom play a vital role in overseeing Deloitte’s growing team locally.
‘Mobola serves the firm’s largest insurance clients and manages its specialist insurance team.
‘Jashine oversees Deloitte’s asset servicing specialist team, managing its most significant multi-jurisdictional investment management, funds and TCSP clients.
‘Rising to manager level in audit are Fizzah Hassan, Haris Dean and Hassan Pasha.
‘Assistant manager promotions at Deloitte include three tiers. In the audit team, six have been promoted to assistant manager Level-3, and two to Assistant Manager Level-1.
‘Three individuals also received promotions to senior analyst in the audit team.
‘In the BrightStart (school leaver) programme, two audit trainees have risen to Level-3 and one to Level-2.
‘Congratulations to all our team members who have achieved new milestones in their careers at Deloitte.
‘I wish every one of our colleagues great success in their new roles.
Marc Cleeve, people and purpose partner, Deloitte Islands & Gibraltar said: ‘These promotions serve as a testament to individual success and Deloitte’s career development pathway, which nurtures and recognises talent at every step of the journey.’
In addition to the Isle of Man team, 46 people in Jersey have reached new career milestones, nine staff have been promoted in Gibraltar and 35 in Guernsey.