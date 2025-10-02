A chief executive of an island IT firm has been named one of the top global tech leaders in the iGaming industry.
Michael Tobin has been at the helm of Pulrose-headquartered Continent 8 since its inception more than 20 years ago. He has been ranked fourth in GamblingIQ’s ‘Game of Trust’ 2025 edition.
A spokesperson for the firm said: ‘Mr Tobin proudly made the decision to establish operations in the Isle of Man in 2005 and has since been instrumental in positioning the global business as a cornerstone of infrastructure for regulated iGaming and sports betting markets worldwide.
‘He has cultivated deep relationships with regulators, operators and technology partners, enabling Continent 8 to deliver secure, compliant and scalable IT solutions across more than 100 locations globally. A true people-person, he is widely respected within the industry.’
Gambling IQ’s commentary on Tobin stated: ‘Michael has become one of the defining figures in iGaming infrastructure…In an industry often chasing the next big thing, Tobin embodies the kind of leadership that prioritises stability and sustainable growth without losing sight of innovation.’
Stephen Trimble, who is part of Continent 8 Technologies PLC’s board of directors, said: ‘Michael has built a hugely successful business from the Isle of Man, expanding globally to meet the demands of the industry, supporting customers where they need it.
‘This is a well-deserved recognition for a truly remarkable leader – congratulations, Michael!’
Mr Tobin added: ‘I’m honoured to be recognised in this list, and it’s especially pleasing to see many of our partners and customers also featured.
‘Trust is fundamental to our business – our customers put their trust in us every day to manage and protect their infrastructure, to enable them to focus on what they do best. Congratulations to all individuals listed.’