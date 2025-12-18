HSBC Channel Islands and Isle of Man has introduced a new neonatal policy and updated the bank’s parental leave policy, aimed at providing consistent support for employees starting a family.
The enhancements mean that parents of babies who require time in neonatal care, including the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), will be able to take up to 12 weeks’ leave.
Additionally, the bank has announced updates to their existing Parental Leave Policy, extending the benefits available in Jersey, to all colleagues across the islands to ensure a consistent approach, regardless of location.
The update means that anyone who gives birth, adopts or has a child through surrogacy will now be entitled to parental leave of up to 52 weeks, which can be taken in up to three blocks over a two-year period.
The update also provides greater clarification around the right to return to work after birth, adoption or surrogacy, parental pay for birth and non-birth parents, and paid time off for ante-natal care.
The firm say the enhancements to HSBC’s people policies reflect its ongoing commitment to creating a ‘family-friendly’ workplace across the Crown Dependencies.
HSBC in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man was awarded ‘Top Employer’ status by the Top Employer Institute, in recognition of its approach to supporting staff, and these latest updates further build on the bank’s support for colleagues.
Commenting on the latest enhancements Warwick Long, chief executive of HSBC Channel Islands and Isle of Man said: ‘Being a family-friendly employer is extremely important to us.
‘These enhancements mean that we’re able to offer even further support during what can be a sensitive and stressful time, and I’m very proud of the holistic support we’re able to provide for our colleagues.’