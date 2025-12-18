Cayman National Trust Company (Isle of Man) Limited has appointed Tony McKay to its board of directors.
A spokesperson for the Douglas-based provider of banking and fiduciary services said: ‘This board appointment marks a significant milestone in Tony’s professional journey and reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to cultivating talent and support the company’s continued growth.’
Managing director Roz Melia added: ‘We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Tony to the board of directors.
‘This is a well-earned recognition of his dedication and capabilities, and we extend our sincere congratulations on this important achievement.
‘As this is Tony’s first board appointment, we are confident that he will bring fresh perspectives and have a positive influence in his new role.’
Tony also shared his thoughts on the appointment: ‘I am honoured to join the board of directors.
‘This opportunity represents an exciting new chapter in my career, and I am committed to contributing to the continued success and integrity of the organisation.
‘I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members to support the company’s strategic objectives.’
