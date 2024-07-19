Comis Hotel & Golf Resort in Santon has appointed Mario Ovsenjak as its new general manager.
Born in Croatia, Mr Ovsenjak is a highly experienced hospitality professional, having worked in London for more than 20 years.
His last eight years have been spent running Hotel Gotham, a five-star luxury boutique hotel in Manchester city centre, where Mario and his team collected 19 national and international hospitality awards.
Mr Ovsenjak took up his new post in June. He said: ‘I think that Comis has a very good structure in terms of its offering.
‘The combination of 106 bedrooms of various categories with quality spa facilities and dining, as well as fabulous weddings and event space, it’s a sizeable offering; and then there is golf to add to that, which is our pride and joy.
‘All facilities combined – accommodation, dining, leisure and events as well as golf – I feel that our offering is very strong.’
Asked what he would like to achieve running Comis Hotel & Golf Resort, he went on: ‘The business is set up really well. What I would like to achieve is to take it to the next level and explore all the opportunities that the hotel facilities may be able to offer.’
Comis Holdings Ltd non-executive chairman, Andrew Lodge, shared his enthusiasm following Mario’s appointment.
He said: ‘All of the team at the Comis are delighted to welcome Mario, who comes with a wealth of experience in the hotel and hospitality industry.
‘These are exciting times for the Comis Hotel & Golf Resort.
‘Mario’s appointment is one of several changes in the senior leadership team. We are committed to bringing continuous improvements to the hotel, for both the Isle of Man residents and businesses, as well as for the visitors to the island and we look forward to working with Mario to deliver on our vision.’