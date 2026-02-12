Getting dressed each morning can feel more complicated than it should.
With clothing prices rising and busy schedules leaving little time to plan outfits, many people find themselves staring at wardrobes full of clothes but unsure what actually suits them.
A new Isle of Man venture is built around answering that question.
Rebecca Hills, a former marketing professional based in Ballasalla, has launched Vera Rae, a consultancy focused on colour analysis and personal styling.
At the centre of the new venture is a process that matches individuals to a specific seasonal colour palette - Spring, Summer, Autumn or Winter - based on their natural colouring.
Rather than concentrating on trends, the sessions explore how skin tone, hair colour and eye colour interact with different shades.
During an appointment, clients are guided through a wide spectrum of fabrics placed near the face, from softer pinks and pale neutrals to deeper greens, blues and browns.
The aim, according to Rebecca, is to observe which tones enhance natural features and which appear to drain colour from the complexion.
Each season carries its own curated palette. Warmer, deeper shades are typically associated with Autumn profiles, while lighter, cooler tones are linked to Summer.
Rebecca says the consultation lasts just over an hour and concludes with practical guidance on building outfits around the recommended range.
Clients are encouraged to bring along make-up bags or favourite items of clothing to test against their palette, helping them see in real time how subtle shifts in tone can alter their overall appearance. The process is described as structured but conversational, with discussion about lifestyle, work and social commitments shaping the final advice.
Rebecca, who previously worked in marketing roles with organisations including Games Global and the Isle of Man Government’s Department for Enterprise, said her move into colour analysis followed years of helping businesses refine how they present themselves.
‘Many women I meet aren’t looking for a dramatic transformation,’ she said. ‘They’re looking for clarity. They want to open their wardrobe and feel confident in their choices rather than overwhelmed.’
Alongside identifying clothing colours, sessions may also cover jewellery tones and make-up shades, offering what Rebecca describes as a framework rather than a fixed set of rules.
She believes colour analysis is sometimes misunderstood as something reserved for special occasions.
‘In reality, it’s about making everyday life easier,’ she said. ‘When your wardrobe works for you, getting dressed becomes simpler and more enjoyable.’
Experiences at Vera Rae range from £100 to £300, depending on the level of consultation.
Rebecca said she has been encouraged by the early response and hopes the service will help clients make more considered purchasing decisions.
‘I’ve always believed that how we present ourselves can influence how we feel and how we show up,’ she said.
‘There are so many capable women standing in front of wardrobes full of clothes each morning and still feeling like they have nothing to wear. This is about helping them understand why - and giving them the tools to change it.’