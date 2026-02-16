Tributes have been paid to a ‘devoted’ mum and cancer awareness campaigner who passed away following a battle with the disease.
Mum-of-three Sarah Jarvis, from Douglas, died earlier this month at the age of 60 at Hospice Isle of Man following a prolonged battle with ovarian cancer.
Her family said they were immensely proud of the courage and determination she showed throughout her illness and described her as a firm believer in raising awareness of ovarian cancer.
They said Sarah was passionate about encouraging women to listen to their bodies and seek answers if something did not feel right. She spoke openly about her own experience in the hope it would help others recognise symptoms earlier and feel confident seeking medical advice.
Her daughter, Ellen, paid tribute to her mother’s warmth and strength.
‘My mum was the kindest, most open, warm and welcoming soul,’ she said. ‘She made everyone feel seen, like they were the only person in the room when she was with them.
‘She was incredibly brave and fought her illness with such courage. It is something we will always be proud of her for. She was the bubbliest woman and so full of life, with a sharp wit and sense of humour. We are so honoured to have known and loved her.’
The Jarvis family described Sarah as someone who took ownership of her health and fought for answers when she needed them. She was actively involved in decisions about her treatment and remained determined and informed throughout her care.
Away from her campaigning and family life, Sarah was an experienced marketing professional who held a number of high-profile roles in the island.
During her career she worked as Marketing Manager for the Isle of Man Government’s Department of Enterprise and held senior marketing positions at telecommunications provider Sure, now known as Beyon, and offshore law firm Appleby.
Her family said she was proud of her professional achievements, particularly returning to university at the Isle of Man Business School while raising three children and building a successful marketing career.
Ellen said: ‘She will be remembered as a devoted family woman who gave us a loving, happy home and would do anything for us.
‘She was incredibly clever and hardworking, returning to university while raising three children and building a career, something we’re so proud of.’
The family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers to Hospice Isle of Man and are continuing to encourage people to raise awareness of ovarian cancer in Sarah’s memory.
A Mass to celebrate Sarah’s life will take place at St Mary’s Church in Douglas on Wednesday 18 February at 2pm, followed by a private crematorium service for family members.
Friends and members of the community are invited to attend an informal gathering at Looky’s Lounge Bar, inside the Palace Hotel, after the church service.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kingswood Funeral Home.