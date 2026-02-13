A farmer has spoken about the loneliness of working long hours alone in the fields as new research shows mental wellbeing in the agricultural sector has fallen to its lowest level in four years.
Sam Morrey, 31, who farms at Braust Farm in Andreas, said he has experienced mental health struggles himself and is now encouraging others in the industry to seek support.
‘I could be sat in a machine anywhere up to 12, 14 or 16 hours a day. It’s a very lonely place at times and you’ve got no one to talk to,’ he said.
‘I’ve had mental health struggles over the years. It can be a very dark place in your own head at times.’
‘It could be work troubles, a bad day, family worries or even financial pressures. There’s no barrier on what people can talk about,’ he said.
Sam helps respond to those who get in touch, offering a listening ear and signposting to other services where appropriate.
‘We can point people towards organisations such as Isle Listen and other campaigns on the Isle of Man, but sometimes it’s as simple as calling round for a cup of tea and a chat,’ he said. ‘It’s there if people just need a chance to talk. I get a lot of phone calls from people just chatting away.’
His message to other farmers is clear.
‘There’s no stigma here. I’ve suffered and a lot of people know that. I make myself vulnerable and open for people, that’s the best way of doing it.
‘If you get conversation going, you can do so much good. There’s always that old-fashioned statement of “men don’t cry” or “man up”. That phrase is outdated.’
Sam believes part of the strain facing the sector is the reduction in the number of people working on farms.
‘Years ago there were probably half a dozen people working on farms. Now it’s one or two, especially on a family farm,’ he said.
‘Me and dad worked together and lived together. You never got away from it. If you had an argument at work, it boiled over at home. You go to bed angry and wake up angry. It ends up being so heavy you feel like you can’t breathe.’
The charity says suicide remains a serious concern within the sector and is using its 2026 ‘Mind Your Head’ campaign to raise awareness of the pressures facing those working in agriculture.
While the research focuses on the UK, Sam said the issues resonate on Manx farms, where long hours, isolation and financial pressures can take their toll.
More information about the Greener Grass initiative can be found on the Manx National Farmers’ Union website.