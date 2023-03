Greenlight uses specialist freelance commentators for each different motorsport discipline. They tend to be based at the circuit so that they can describe the atmosphere and speak to the drivers, to get the sort of background that brings a commentary to life. The live feed reaches them half a second after it leaves the production suite, they commentate the programme and that audio comes back to Tromode, where the video is delayed slightly, to make sure that the audio syncs in with the video, and that’s the feed that goes out to the world.