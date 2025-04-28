The majority of races at July’s Southern 100 will be streamed live for the first time this summer.
The popular Billown meeting’s organisers have struck a deal with Tromode-based Greenlight TV to broadcast the event’s races on Wednesday, July 9 and the main championship day on Thursday, July 10.
It forms part of the King of the Roads series produced by the Manx firm and is part of a broader broadcast package that also includes July’s Aberdare Park Road Races and September’s Oliver’s Mount Gold Cup in Scarborough.
The coverage will include multi-camera, high-definition race coverage, live commentary and expert analysis, plus rider interviews and behind-the-scenes access.
Speaking about the move, race secretary Rachel Palmer said: ‘We’re thrilled to see the Southern 100 broadcast live for the first time to fans around the world.
‘This is a major step forward for the event. King of the Roads will give supporters everywhere a front row seat to the unique atmosphere and high quality racing the Motor Isle Billown Course is known for.
‘It will also ensure those spectators around the course don’t miss any of the action.”
Access is priced at £9.99 per meeting or £23.97 for all three events.
Fans can watch on their preferred device and re-watch on-demand with post-race replays and highlights.
An early bird discount is available on all single meeting purchases made before Monday, May 26, simply enter discount code 'EARLYBIRD' to receive a 15% discount making the meeting price only £8.49.
Visit kingoftheroads.tv/live for more information.
This year’s Southern 100 meeting begins on Monday, July 7 with practising taking place that day.
Further practise continues on Tuesday evening, with the first races of the meeting also that night.