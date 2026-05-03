The Isle of Man Government has published a new national risk assessment examining the use of virtual assets and the potential financial crime risks linked to the sector.
Virtual assets are digital forms of value, such as cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, that can be traded or transferred electronically.
They are typically managed through online platforms rather than traditional banks.
According to the government, the report provides a detailed analysis of money laundering, terrorist financing risks associated with virtual assets and related service providers operating in or from the island.
It says that while the sector remains relatively small, its international nature means it is exposed to global threats.
Overall, the money laundering risk has been assessed as ‘medium’, while risks linked to terrorist and proliferation financing are considered ‘very low’.
According to the Isle of Man Government, the findings of the report reflect a number of factors, including the largely international customer base of virtual asset service providers, the increasing use of stablecoins and the emergence of new criminal methods such as online fraud, cyber-enabled crime and cross-border laundering.
However, the review found no evidence of domestic terrorist financing involving virtual assets.
It also found no indication that Isle of Man-registered providers are offering privacy coins or anonymity-enhancing services.
The report highlights that the island benefits from a well-established regulatory framework, including anti-money laundering legislation, risk-based supervision and strict entry requirements for businesses operating in the sector.
The introduction of the ‘Travel Rule’ in October 2024 has also strengthened oversight, improving transparency and traceability of transactions involving virtual assets.
Despite increasing global risks, the report concludes that the island’s exposure is mitigated by the relatively small size of the sector, low transaction volumes and the absence of higher-risk products and services.
It also identifies a number of emerging risks, including the growing use of stablecoins in criminal activity, developments in anonymity technologies and closer links between virtual assets and sectors such as online gambling and professional services.
A series of actions has been proposed to address these risks, including improving data quality and strengthening collaboration between government, regulators, law enforcement and industry.
The report also notes the importance of ongoing monitoring as technologies evolve, with authorities expected to keep pace with developments in digital finance and associated risks.
It adds that continued engagement with international partners will be important to ensure the island remains aligned with evolving global standards and best practice.
Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson said the assessment demonstrated the island’s balanced approach towards the sector.
She said: ‘This assessment shows that the Isle of Man remains open for innovation, while maintaining robust safeguards to protect our financial system.
‘As the global virtual asset landscape evolves rapidly, continued vigilance, collaboration and investment in capability will be essential to maintaining the island’s resilience.’
The review forms part of the Isle of Man’s wider programme of national risk assessments and is designed to ensure compliance with international standards.
It also helps preparations for a forthcoming evaluation by MONEYVAL, which will assess how effectively the Isle of Man prevents money laundering and financial crime.