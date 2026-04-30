Tromode-based IT services firm Manx Business Solutions has won three awards at the recent Laserfiche Winners Circle event.
It is the 16th year in a row the island company has won at the event. The latest success included the Enterprise Partner of the Year Award for the second successive year.
Speaking about the award wins, a spokesperson for the firm said: ‘This reflects MBS’s work with clients worldwide to implement digital projects that deliver major business benefits.
‘Enterprise clients often require extensive customisation and integrations with other systems to meet their sophisticated requirements.’
MBS is a Laserfiche Premier Partner and the largest Laserfiche solution provider in Europe with over 300 clients operating in 49 countries.
The island firm’s managing director Rupert Leaton said: ‘This is a fantastic achievement for MBS.
‘We would like to thank Laserfiche, our clients and our dedicated team who implement these solutions.
‘Our clients have ambitious goals to deliver growth and improve performance using leading AI and Cloud solutions including Laserfiche and rely on MBS to achieve those goals.
‘We have seen major growth in demand for our services over the last year or so and we have grown our team accordingly. These are exciting times for MBS and we are very grateful to Laserfiche for both the outstanding quality of their software and their support for MBS.’
Business development manager for Laserfiche Karim Daya said: ‘Laserfiche is a world-leading provider of AI-powered intelligent content management and business process automation that provides innovative solutions for boosting productivity, scaling business operations and turning data into insight.
‘Laserfiche has been recognised by our customers and independent analysts as a global leader.
‘Laserfiche in turn is pleased and proud to recognise excellence among our partners such as MBS. Many congratulations!’