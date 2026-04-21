Did you know that providing more access to affordable and sustainable energy is one of the United Nations’ sustainable development goals?
It’s an important point to consider as the Isle of Man explores how to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and transition towards renewable energy. In this context, offshore wind developments have the potential to contribute positively towards the principles that underpin the island’s UNESCO Biosphere status – balancing environmental protection, sustainable economic development and community wellbeing.
Jamie Baldwin, project director for Ørsted’s Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm project, said the proposed Mooir Vannin offshore wind farm could support a number of these objectives.
He commented: ‘By producing clean energy, enhancing biodiversity, and supporting sustainable development, Mooir Vannin offers the Isle of Man a practical way to contribute to the island’s UNESCO Biosphere status.
‘It aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 7, which focuses access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy.
‘It could also contribute towards Goal 8 through the economic benefits the wind farm would bring to the island from the taxation and seabed rental paid directly to the Isle of Man Treasury, support of local organisations through our Community Investment Fund, job creation and skills training.
‘Offshore wind also plays a role in supporting climate action reflected in Goal 13, through the generation of low-carbon electricity.’
Ørsted, a UNESCO Isle of Man Biosphere Partner who currently provide roughly a quarter of the world’s offshore wind energy, said that energy generated from offshore wind produces significantly lower carbon emissions than fossil fuels-based energy.
‘This means that our proposed offshore wind farm is aligned to develop the island’s economy in a sustainable way,’ Jamie added.
All major infrastructure developments are subject to detailed environmental assessment and mitigation requirements, reflecting the need to carefully consider their interaction with the marine environment.
As the Isle of Man considers its long-term energy and economic future, offshore wind offers a source of renewable energy, new financial revenue stream and a potential contribution to the island’s broader sustainability objectives.
Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy.
Around the world, there are examples of how the business is putting its biodiversity principles into practice. From tracking marine mammals to protecting and reviving coastal ecosystems, Ørsted is running a diverse portfolio of projects to explore innovative solutions to enable wind energy to work in harmony with nature.
Ørsted has also set an ambition for all its renewable energy projects commissioned from 2030 to deliver net-positive biodiversity impact.
Mooir Vannin is the first offshore wind project that it is applying that net-positive biodiversity impact commitment to. For Mooir Vannin, a specific biodiversity strategy has been developed which has been submitted as part of Ørsted’s Marine Infrastructure Consent application.
This strategy ensures that biodiversity will be an integral part of delivering the project through construction, operation and decommissioning.
For full details about the Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm project, and Ørsted’s commitment to developing offshore wind in harmony with nature, you can visit https://orsted.im/mooirvannin