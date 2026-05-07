Isle of Man property developer Dandara has teamed up with a charity to host a series of wellbeing events across its construction sites.
In partnership with the Lighthouse Charity, which provides 24/7 holistic support to the construction industry on all aspects of emotional, physical and financial wellbeing, the initiative was extended to Dandara’s teams at its sites in Ballasalla, Peel and Douglas.
In addition to on-site help, Lighthouse also offers a wide range of confidential support services to both construction workers and their families.
This includes a 24/7 helpline, wellbeing and mental health support, financial and legal guidance, and access to professional counselling, ensuring help is available whenever it is needed.
A spokesperson for Dandara said that as the construction sector continues to evolve, there is a growing recognition of the importance of mental health and wellbeing, with initiatives helping to create more open, supportive and resilient environments.
Marking the first visit of the Lighthouse Charity to the Isle of Man, the sessions were aimed at encouraging meaningful conversations around mental health in the construction sector.
At the heart of each session was a Lighthouse representative who delivered a personal and engaging talk, drawing on their own experiences to encourage open conversation and help to break down the stigma surrounding mental health in the workplace.
Paul Roberts, health and safety manager with Dandara, said the events underlined the importance of bringing discussions directly to where people work.
‘Creating space for honest and open conversations about mental health is essential and hosting the Lighthouse visits made a real impact across our sites,’ he explained.
‘The level of engagement from our teams was incredibly encouraging as colleagues listened with respect and openness, reflecting a growing awareness of the need to prioritise mental wellbeing throughout the industry, as well as support for those working in construction and their families.’
The sessions were further strengthened by the involvement of local organisations, including Isle Stand Up to Suicide and Ed Space.
Alongside ventures such as trained mental health first aiders on site every Monday, the firm says the visits reflect its ongoing commitment to workforce wellbeing.
Ed Space has helped more than 1,700 individuals over the past year, highlighting the critical role such groups play within the local community.
Their presence helped raise awareness of the support available on the island and reinforced the message that no one has to face challenges alone.
‘Working alongside organisations like Lighthouse, Ed Space and Isle Stand Up to Suicide helps demonstrate that help is available and that no one has to face things alone,’ added Paul.
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