The works are being carried out to integrate it with the new regional sewage treatment plant currently under construction at Ballaterson.
Located at the lowest point of the town’s sewer network, the pumping station on Shore Road plays an important role in managing flows, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.
Historically, wastewater collected at this point has been pumped directly out to sea, but this will end when the new regional treatment facility opens.
Built in the early 2000s, much of the pumping station’s mechanical and electrical equipment has now reached the end of its working life.
The pumping station has been out of service since February to allow the refurbishment work to take place.
While some components could be replaced while it remained operational, essential works within the wet well and storage tanks required the station to be fully isolated for safety reasons.
Temporary pumps have been installed upstream to manage flows. This arrangement, known as over-pumping, bypasses the station and diverts wastewater directly to the downstream outfall sewer.
The over-pumping and associated traffic management will be removed by May 22 at the latest.
Site offices will remain in the car park until July while work continues within the existing building.
Once complete, the pumping station will continue to collect flows from the sewer network, transferring them to the treatment works rather than pumping directly out to sea.
The existing storage capacity will also continue to be used during periods of heavy rainfall.
A spokesperson for Manx Utilities said: ‘There is a phased approach to integrating the pumping station with the new Peel wastewater treatment works.
‘Manx Utilities has been engaging with nearby businesses and stakeholders throughout these works and continues to provide regular progress updates on the scheme via its website.’