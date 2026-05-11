The Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce has announced a series of significant board and forum leadership changes following its Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Held on Wednesday, May 6, it marks a period of transition for one of the island’s key business organisations.
The AGM saw the departure of three long-serving board members, alongside changes at forum level and the appointment of two new directors bringing extensive experience across skills, legislation and business development.
Treasurer Lee Worsfold steps down after 18 months in post, during which he oversaw a period of financial strengthening and supported the Chamber’s transition to a new financial management system. His contribution to financial governance was formally recognised by the board and membership.
Also retiring from the board is Stuart Colligon, who has served for six years and held the role of Company Secretary throughout his tenure.
He has been credited as a steady presence during a period of governance development and restructuring within the organisation.
Deb Byron also concludes a long association with the Chamber spanning more than two decades.
First joining in 2003 as part of the ICT Committee, now the Digital Committee, she later chaired the group and held a board role before returning in 2020. The Chamber acknowledged her extensive contribution to governance, policy and procedures.
At forum level, Jayne Kennell steps down as Health and Wellbeing Forum Lead after playing a key role in establishing the Chamber’s annual Workplace Wellbeing Conference.
Nick Gibbs also steps away from his role as Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Sector Lead, with Rob Arthurs confirmed as his successor.
The Chamber has meanwhile confirmed two new board appointments.
Chris Corlett joins the board having previously served as Legislation Lead and more recently leading the Chamber’s Election Taskforce. Chamber say he brings experience from both public and private sectors, alongside a strong understanding of island economic and policy issues.
Also joining the board is Kelley Corlett, who has been involved with the Chamber for almost 20 years.
She spent 17 years on the Employment and Skills Committee and has served as Skills Lead for the past three years.
Her focus has been on workforce development and skills policy, which the Chamber says remains central to supporting the island’s economy.
Both appointments come at what the organisation describes as an important time for its future direction.
Chief Executive Rebecca George paid tribute to those stepping down while welcoming the new board members.
‘Chamber is powered by members who give their time, their expertise, and their energy alongside demanding day jobs,’ she said.
‘Our Board members, Forum Leads, and volunteers are not just supporting Chamber. They are helping to shape the wider island economy.
‘They are creating opportunities, driving conversations, and supporting other businesses to grow. That contribution should never be underestimated. To everyone who has given their time to Chamber, both past and present, thank you. Your work makes a real difference.’
The AGM also provided an opportunity to recognise outgoing members for their service, with presentations made in appreciation of their long-standing contributions.